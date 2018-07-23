Comparing Nordic American Offshore (NAO) & Navigator (NVGS)

Nordic American Offshore (NYSE: NAO) and Navigator (NYSE:NVGS) are both small-cap transportation companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, risk, earnings, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

15.7% of Nordic American Offshore shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 68.7% of Navigator shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Nordic American Offshore and Navigator, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Nordic American Offshore 0 0 0 0 N/A Navigator 0 1 3 0 2.75

Navigator has a consensus target price of $15.00, suggesting a potential upside of 25.00%. Given Navigator’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Navigator is more favorable than Nordic American Offshore.

Dividends

Nordic American Offshore pays an annual dividend of $0.04 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.5%. Navigator does not pay a dividend.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Nordic American Offshore and Navigator’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nordic American Offshore $16.08 million 4.39 -$29.32 million N/A N/A Navigator $298.60 million 2.23 $5.31 million $0.16 75.00

Navigator has higher revenue and earnings than Nordic American Offshore.

Profitability

This table compares Nordic American Offshore and Navigator’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nordic American Offshore -197.21% -12.04% -7.75% Navigator 1.09% 0.34% 0.18%

Summary

Navigator beats Nordic American Offshore on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Nordic American Offshore Company Profile

Nordic American Offshore Ltd. owns and operates platform supply vessels (PSVs). As of December 31, 2017, it had a fleet of 10 PSVs. The company operates its vessels in the United Kingdom and in the Norwegian sectors of the North Sea. Nordic American Offshore Ltd. was founded in 2013 and is based in Hamilton, Bermuda.

Navigator Company Profile

Navigator Holdings Ltd. owns and operates a fleet of liquefied gas carriers worldwide. The company provides international and regional seaborne transportation services of liquefied petroleum gas, petrochemical gases, and ammonia for energy companies, industrial users, and commodity traders. As of December 31, 2017, it owned and operated a fleet of 38 vessels. The company was founded in 1997 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

