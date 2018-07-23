Comparing Cr AGRICOLE S A/ADR (CRARY) and Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Grp (SMFG)

Cr AGRICOLE S A/ADR (OTCMKTS: CRARY) and Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Grp (NYSE:SMFG) are both large-cap finance companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, profitability, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Cr AGRICOLE S A/ADR and Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Grp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cr AGRICOLE S A/ADR 18.57% 5.97% 0.25% Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Grp 12.69% 6.64% 0.39%

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Cr AGRICOLE S A/ADR and Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Grp, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cr AGRICOLE S A/ADR 0 0 0 0 N/A Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Grp 0 0 0 0 N/A

Volatility and Risk

Cr AGRICOLE S A/ADR has a beta of 1.49, suggesting that its stock price is 49% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Grp has a beta of 1.4, suggesting that its stock price is 40% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Cr AGRICOLE S A/ADR and Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Grp’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cr AGRICOLE S A/ADR $21.05 billion 1.80 $4.12 billion $0.69 9.64 Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Grp $52.05 billion 1.06 $6.93 billion $1.01 7.71

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Grp has higher revenue and earnings than Cr AGRICOLE S A/ADR. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Grp is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Cr AGRICOLE S A/ADR, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.4% of Cr AGRICOLE S A/ADR shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 2.6% of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Grp shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Dividends

Cr AGRICOLE S A/ADR pays an annual dividend of $0.26 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.9%. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Grp pays an annual dividend of $0.26 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.3%. Cr AGRICOLE S A/ADR pays out 37.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Grp pays out 25.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years.

Summary

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Grp beats Cr AGRICOLE S A/ADR on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Cr AGRICOLE S A/ADR

Crédit Agricole S.A. provides retail, corporate, insurance, and investment banking products and services worldwide. It operates through five segments: Asset Gathering; French Retail Banking – LCL; International Retail Banking; Specialised Financial Services; and Large Customers. The company offers payment instruments, loans, and saving products; savings/retirement, death and disability/creditor/group, and property and casualty insurance products; and expertise and investment solutions for active, passive, real estate, and alternative asset management. It also provides wealth management services that allow individual customers to manage, protect, and transfer their assets; and consumer finance and flow management services. In addition, the company offers financing solutions for property and equipment investment and renewal requirements; trade receivable financing and management solutions for corporates; and financing services for renewable energy and public infrastructure projects, as well as leasing services. Further, it provides investment banking, structured finance, international trade finance, commercial banking, capital market, and syndication services; and asset servicing solutions for investment products, as well as various asset classes, such as execution, clearing, custody, fund administration, middle-office, forex, security lending and borrowing, and fund distribution support and services to issuers. Crédit Agricole S.A. serves retail customers, corporate customers, banks and financial institutions, government agencies, and local authorities. The company is headquartered in Montrouge, France. Crédit Agricole S.A. is a subsidiary of SAS Rue La Boétie.

About Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Grp

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides commercial banking, leasing, securities, consumer finance, and other services primarily in Japan. It operates through four segments: Wholesale Business, Retail Business, International Business, and Global Markets Business. The Wholesale Business segment provides financing, investment management, risk hedging and settlement services, as well as financial solutions for mergers and acquisition and other advisory services and leasing, primarily for large-and mid-sized corporate clients; and various leasing services, including equipment, and operating and leveraged leasing. The Retail Business segment offers wealth management, settlement services, consumer finance, and housing loans. The International Business segment provides loans, deposits, clearing services, trade finance, project finance, loan syndication, derivatives, and global cash management services; underwriting services; and leasing services related to the construction machinery, transportation equipment, industrial machinery, medical equipment, and aircraft leasing. As of March 31, 2018, this segment's network consisted of 18 branches, 22 sub-branches, and 4 representative offices. The Global Markets Business segment offers foreign exchange products, derivatives, bonds, stocks and other marketable financial products, and undertakes asset liability management operations. It also offers system development, data processing, management consulting, and economic research services; and investment advisory and investment trust management services. The company was founded in 1590 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

