Companhia Siderurgica Nacional (SID) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Buy

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Companhia Siderurgica Nacional (NYSE:SID) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Thursday. The brokerage currently has $2.25 price objective on the basic materials company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “The company's diversified business structure, with exposure to steel, iron-ore mining, logistics, cement and energy industries will prove beneficial over the long run. Investments in infrastructure improvements by the Brazilian government will create lucrative market conditions for steel producers like CSN in the years ahead. Also, recovering domestic economy, as well as an improvement in automotive, construction and capital goods sectors will boost demand for steel in the country. Also, the company's investment plans for maintaining and upgrading operations will be a boon. “

Get Companhia Siderurgica Nacional alerts:

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Companhia Siderurgica Nacional from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, June 4th. TheStreet raised shares of Companhia Siderurgica Nacional from a d+ rating to a c rating in a research report on Friday, May 18th. Finally, HSBC raised shares of Companhia Siderurgica Nacional from a reduce rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $2.25.

SID opened at $2.13 on Thursday. Companhia Siderurgica Nacional has a twelve month low of $1.91 and a twelve month high of $3.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Companhia Siderurgica Nacional by 87.6% in the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 352,682 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $864,000 after acquiring an additional 164,710 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in shares of Companhia Siderurgica Nacional by 33.6% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 61,795 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $151,000 after acquiring an additional 15,537 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Companhia Siderurgica Nacional by 15.1% in the first quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 643,739 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,693,000 after acquiring an additional 84,395 shares during the last quarter. A.R.T. Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Companhia Siderurgica Nacional in the first quarter worth about $397,000. Finally, Deltec Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Companhia Siderurgica Nacional in the first quarter worth about $1,530,000. 2.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Companhia Siderurgica Nacional Company Profile

Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional operates as an integrated steel producer in Brazil. It operates through five segments: Steel, Mining, Logistics, Cement, and Energy. It produces a line of steel products, including slabs, hot and cold-rolled, galvanized, and tin mill products for the distribution, packaging, automotive, home appliance, and construction industries.

Featured Article: How do investors use RSI to grade stocks?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Companhia Siderurgica Nacional (SID)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Companhia Siderurgica Nacional Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Companhia Siderurgica Nacional and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.