Community Bank System’s (CBU) Hold Rating Reaffirmed at Boenning Scattergood

Community Bank System (NYSE:CBU)‘s stock had its “hold” rating restated by investment analysts at Boenning Scattergood in a note issued to investors on Monday.

The analysts wrote, “We maintain our Neutral rating on shares of CBU with the stock trading at a significant premium to peers on forward P/E 2019 (20.1x vs. 13.1x) and price-to-tangible book (3.9x vs. 2.2x). We feel the premium is justified given the company’s consistent business strategy and above-peers profitability. We are modeling a +1.50% ROA in 2018 and 2019. The challenge for the company today is finding attractive opportunities to deploy capital. With its footprint in low-growth markets, acquisitions of both banks and fee-income businesses could be used to supplement organic growth.””

Several other analysts have also commented on CBU. Hovde Group raised Community Bank System from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $58.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $59.00 target price on shares of Community Bank System in a report on Thursday, April 26th. DA Davidson raised their target price on Community Bank System from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Community Bank System from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, April 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.67.

Community Bank System traded up $2.17, hitting $64.96, during midday trading on Monday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. 20,837 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 203,973. The firm has a market cap of $3.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.01. Community Bank System has a fifty-two week low of $48.89 and a fifty-two week high of $63.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Community Bank System (NYSE:CBU) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 30th. The bank reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $143.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $143.03 million. Community Bank System had a return on equity of 9.49% and a net margin of 29.20%. Community Bank System’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.67 earnings per share. equities analysts expect that Community Bank System will post 3.19 EPS for the current year.

In other Community Bank System news, Director Mark J. Bolus sold 3,693 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.39, for a total value of $223,020.27. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 66,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,031,576.01. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director R Kallet Michael sold 5,366 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.08, for a total value of $306,291.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 37,589 shares of company stock worth $2,230,126. 2.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CBU. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Community Bank System by 60.2% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,659 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $144,000 after purchasing an additional 999 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Community Bank System in the first quarter valued at approximately $189,000. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Community Bank System in the first quarter valued at approximately $246,000. Koch Industries Inc. acquired a new stake in Community Bank System in the first quarter valued at approximately $272,000. Finally, Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB acquired a new stake in Community Bank System in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $313,000. 68.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Community Bank System

Community Bank System, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Community Bank, N.A. that provides various banking and financial services to retail, commercial, and municipal customers. It operates through three segments: Banking, Employee Benefit Services, and All Other. The company offers various deposits products, such as checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposits.

