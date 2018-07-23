Commerzbank Reiterates “€32.00” Price Target for Deutsche Lufthansa (LHA)

Commerzbank set a €32.00 ($37.65) price target on Deutsche Lufthansa (ETR:LHA) in a research report sent to investors on Friday. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on LHA. Kepler Capital Markets set a €22.70 ($26.71) price objective on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 17th. Morgan Stanley set a €28.00 ($32.94) price objective on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, June 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €30.00 ($35.29) price objective on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 27th. UBS Group set a €31.00 ($36.47) price objective on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, April 6th. Finally, BNP Paribas set a €35.00 ($41.18) price objective on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, June 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of €29.60 ($34.82).

Shares of LHA opened at €21.32 ($25.08) on Friday. Deutsche Lufthansa has a twelve month low of €14.23 ($16.74) and a twelve month high of €31.26 ($36.78).

Deutsche Lufthansa AG operates as an aviation company in Germany and internationally. It operates through Network Airlines, Point-to-Point Airlines, Logistics, MRO, Catering segments. The Network Airlines segment offers passenger services through a route network of 263 destinations in 86 countries. The Point-to-Point Airlines segment provides passenger services through a route network of 192 destinations in 62 countries.

