ColossusXT (COLX) Price Hits $0.0009 on Top Exchanges

ColossusXT (CURRENCY:COLX) traded down 11.2% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on July 23rd. One ColossusXT coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0009 or 0.00000012 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Trade Satoshi, CryptoBridge and Cryptopia. During the last week, ColossusXT has traded down 4% against the US dollar. ColossusXT has a market cap of $10.23 million and $19,417.00 worth of ColossusXT was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $242.23 or 0.03131970 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00016016 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0748 or 0.00000967 BTC.

Endor Protocol (EDR) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0509 or 0.00000659 BTC.

Aston (ATX) traded down 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0321 or 0.00000416 BTC.

Stakenet (XSN) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00004029 BTC.

PACcoin ($PAC) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000056 BTC.

Pura (PURA) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0753 or 0.00000974 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00006608 BTC.

ATMChain (ATM) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000018 BTC.

About ColossusXT

ColossusXT (CRYPTO:COLX) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 8th, 2015. ColossusXT’s total supply is 11,056,601,696 coins and its circulating supply is 10,997,068,316 coins. The Reddit community for ColossusXT is /r/ColossuscoinX and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . ColossusXT’s official website is colossusxt.io . ColossusXT’s official Twitter account is @colossuscoin

Buying and Selling ColossusXT

ColossusXT can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge, Trade Satoshi and Cryptopia. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ColossusXT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ColossusXT should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ColossusXT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

