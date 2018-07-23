Colorado Capital Management Inc. Buys Shares of 9,022 Williams Partners LP (WPZ)

Colorado Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Williams Partners LP (NYSE:WPZ) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 9,022 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $366,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its stake in Williams Partners by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 221,211 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $7,616,000 after acquiring an additional 2,143 shares in the last quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Williams Partners by 27.5% during the 2nd quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,732 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $436,000 after purchasing an additional 2,318 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Williams Partners by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 241,228 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $8,306,000 after purchasing an additional 2,671 shares in the last quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Williams Partners by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 786,177 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $27,068,000 after purchasing an additional 2,821 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Red Cedar Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Williams Partners during the 1st quarter worth about $100,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.94% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine raised Williams Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Williams Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, May 21st. Raymond James lowered Williams Partners from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, May 21st. Barclays set a $46.00 price objective on Williams Partners and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 19th. Finally, Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Williams Partners in a report on Friday, May 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.43.

Shares of NYSE WPZ traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $43.18. 129,663 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,387,496. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.17. The firm has a market cap of $42.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.21 and a beta of 1.54. Williams Partners LP has a fifty-two week low of $32.74 and a fifty-two week high of $44.07.

Williams Partners (NYSE:WPZ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $2.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.11 billion. Williams Partners had a net margin of 7.36% and a return on equity of 5.42%. equities research analysts forecast that Williams Partners LP will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Williams Partners Company Profile

Williams Partners L.P. operates as an energy infrastructure company. It operates through Northeast G&P, Atlantic-Gulf, and West segments. The Northeast G&P segment engages in natural gas gathering, compression, processing, and NGL fractionation businesses in the Marcellus and Utica shale regions in Pennsylvania, West Virginia, New York, and Ohio.

