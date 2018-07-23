Colgate-Palmolive (CL) Shares Sold by Woodstock Corp

Woodstock Corp cut its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 41,056 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,250 shares during the quarter. Woodstock Corp’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $2,661,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. HC Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the fourth quarter valued at $1,744,000. Argent Trust Co lifted its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 72.4% in the fourth quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 8,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $648,000 after buying an additional 3,612 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 325,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,551,000 after buying an additional 13,504 shares in the last quarter. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the fourth quarter valued at $143,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 15.7% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 81,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,130,000 after buying an additional 11,036 shares in the last quarter. 73.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CL. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 6th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Colgate-Palmolive from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 30th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered shares of Colgate-Palmolive to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 17th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $80.00 to $73.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Colgate-Palmolive currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.85.

Colgate-Palmolive traded down $0.19, reaching $65.76, during trading hours on Monday, according to MarketBeat Ratings . 247,168 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,155,839. Colgate-Palmolive has a 1 year low of $61.28 and a 1 year high of $77.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.85, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.08. The company has a market capitalization of $57.53 billion, a PE ratio of 22.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.75.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 27th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.01. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 13.30% and a return on equity of 1,486.69%. The business had revenue of $4 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.67 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts forecast that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 17th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.55%. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.54%.

Colgate-Palmolive declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Monday, June 18th that allows the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to buy up to 9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, Vice Chairman Franck J. Moison sold 80,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.75, for a total transaction of $4,940,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Daniel B. Marsili sold 19,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.40, for a total transaction of $1,275,300.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 78,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,105,451. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 161,579 shares of company stock valued at $10,089,283 in the last 90 days. 1.02% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Colgate-Palmolive

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The company offers oral care products, including toothpastes, toothbrushes, and mouthwashes, as well as pharmaceutical products for dentists and other oral health professionals; personal care products comprising bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, and deodorants and antiperspirants; and home care products, such as laundry and dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related products.

