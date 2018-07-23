Coherus Biosciences (CHRS) Rating Increased to Buy at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Coherus Biosciences (NASDAQ:CHRS) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on CHRS. Zacks Investment Research raised Coherus Biosciences from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 19th. BidaskClub raised Coherus Biosciences from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Saturday, June 2nd. Finally, Maxim Group lifted their price objective on Coherus Biosciences from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, May 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Coherus Biosciences has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $25.17.

Shares of Coherus Biosciences opened at $18.60 on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports. Coherus Biosciences has a 1 year low of $8.05 and a 1 year high of $18.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -33.10, a quick ratio of 4.06 and a current ratio of 4.06.

Coherus Biosciences (NASDAQ:CHRS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.74) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.70) by ($0.04). research analysts forecast that Coherus Biosciences will post -2.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Dennis M. Lanfear sold 20,984 shares of Coherus Biosciences stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.26, for a total value of $341,199.84. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 92,619 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,505,984.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Barbara K. Finck sold 1,760 shares of Coherus Biosciences stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total value of $26,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 24,504 shares of company stock valued at $394,017. 26.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CHRS. Sofinnova Ventures Inc purchased a new position in Coherus Biosciences during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,970,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Coherus Biosciences by 543.6% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 695,286 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $6,119,000 after buying an additional 587,248 shares in the last quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Coherus Biosciences during the 1st quarter valued at about $5,121,000. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in Coherus Biosciences by 346.5% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 357,954 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,147,000 after buying an additional 277,788 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sphera Funds Management LTD. purchased a new position in Coherus Biosciences during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,984,000. 90.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Coherus Biosciences

Coherus BioSciences, Inc, a biosimilar company, develops and commercializes various therapeutic products worldwide. The company engages in the development of late-stage clinical products, including CHS-1701 pegfilgrastim biosimilar, a granulocyte colony-stimulating factor product candidate; CHS-1420 adalimumab biosimilar, an anti-tumor necrosis factor product candidate; and CHS-0214, an etanercept biosimilar for rheumatoid arthritis and psoriasis.

