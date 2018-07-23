Coherent (COHR) Earning Positive News Coverage, Report Shows

News headlines about Coherent (NASDAQ:COHR) have trended positive recently, Accern Sentiment Analysis reports. Accern ranks the sentiment of media coverage by reviewing more than 20 million blog and news sources. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Coherent earned a media sentiment score of 0.27 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned headlines about the scientific and technical instruments company an impact score of 45.8926755853999 out of 100, meaning that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the immediate future.

COHR has been the topic of a number of research reports. BidaskClub upgraded Coherent from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 11th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Coherent in a research note on Thursday, May 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $248.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Coherent from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 16th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $275.00 price objective (down from $310.00) on shares of Coherent in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on Coherent from $250.00 to $205.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Coherent has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $269.88.

Get Coherent alerts:

Shares of Coherent opened at $169.10 on Monday, MarketBeat.com reports. Coherent has a 52-week low of $145.66 and a 52-week high of $329.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.45 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Coherent (NASDAQ:COHR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 1st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $3.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.49 by ($0.12). Coherent had a net margin of 12.65% and a return on equity of 29.28%. The firm had revenue of $481.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $481.82 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.91 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts forecast that Coherent will post 13.27 EPS for the current year.

About Coherent

Coherent, Inc provides lasers and laser-based technology in a range of scientific, commercial, and industrial applications worldwide. It operates through two segments, Specialty Lasers and Systems, and Commercial Lasers and Components. The company designs, manufactures, services, and markets lasers, laser tools, precision optics, and related accessories.

Read More: What do I need to know about analyst ratings?



Receive News & Ratings for Coherent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coherent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.