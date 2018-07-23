Codexis, Inc. (CDXS) Director Patrick Y. Yang Sells 50,000 Shares

Codexis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDXS) Director Patrick Y. Yang sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.46, for a total value of $773,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 329,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,088,767.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Codexis opened at $15.90 on Monday, MarketBeat.com reports. Codexis, Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.80 and a twelve month high of $16.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.61. The company has a market cap of $846.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.80 and a beta of -1.68.

Codexis (NASDAQ:CDXS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.02). Codexis had a negative return on equity of 87.65% and a negative net margin of 36.06%. The firm had revenue of $14.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.50 million. sell-side analysts forecast that Codexis, Inc. will post -0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CDXS. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Codexis by 52.8% during the 4th quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 84,581 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $707,000 after acquiring an additional 29,211 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Codexis by 156.4% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,002,086 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $8,367,000 after acquiring an additional 611,289 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Codexis by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 161,350 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,347,000 after acquiring an additional 10,079 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Codexis by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,672,981 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $22,320,000 after acquiring an additional 18,193 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Codexis during the 4th quarter worth approximately $202,000. 65.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. BidaskClub cut Codexis from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 28th. Cowen assumed coverage on Codexis in a research note on Tuesday, June 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Codexis from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 16th. Stephens assumed coverage on Codexis in a research note on Wednesday, May 16th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $16.00 target price for the company. Finally, ValuEngine raised Codexis from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Codexis currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.20.

About Codexis

Codexis, Inc discovers, develops, and sells protein catalysts. It also offers intermediate chemicals products that are used for further chemical processing; and Codex biocatalyst panels and kits that enable customers to perform chemistry screening. The company also provides protein catalyst screening and protein engineering services.

