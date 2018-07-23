Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC Has $5.25 Million Stake in iShares S&P 100 ETF (OEF)

Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its stake in iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF) by 43.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 43,916 shares of the company’s stock after selling 33,655 shares during the quarter. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC owned about 0.11% of iShares S&P 100 ETF worth $5,252,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 221.5% in the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 691 shares during the period. Green Square Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $207,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $215,000. Schnieders Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $217,000. Finally, Alpine Global Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $237,000.

iShares S&P 100 ETF traded up $0.24, hitting $124.17, during mid-day trading on Monday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. 9,322 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 714,683. iShares S&P 100 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $107.44 and a fifty-two week high of $127.67.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 27th were paid a dividend of $0.611 per share. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 26th. This is an increase from iShares S&P 100 ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57.

iShares S&P 100 ETF Profile

iShares S&P 100 ETF, formerly iShares S&P 100 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 100 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and consists of blue chip stocks from diverse industries in the S&P 500 Index.

