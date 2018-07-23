Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC Has $11.62 Million Holdings in SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF (CWI)

Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:CWI) by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 313,894 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,722 shares during the quarter. SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF makes up approximately 1.1% of Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC owned about 0.74% of SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF worth $11,620,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $266,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $285,000. QCI Asset Management Inc. NY acquired a new position in shares of SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $374,000. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF by 73.8% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 10,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $421,000 after acquiring an additional 4,595 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KHP Capital LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF by 14.2% in the 1st quarter. KHP Capital LLC now owns 16,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $635,000 after acquiring an additional 2,038 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF traded down $0.08, hitting $37.44, during mid-day trading on Monday, according to MarketBeat.com. The stock had a trading volume of 2,803 shares, compared to its average volume of 199,516. SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF has a fifty-two week low of $36.21 and a fifty-two week high of $42.01.

SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the total return performance of the MSCI ACWI ex USA Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization index that is designed to measure the combined equity market performance of developed and emerging market countries excluding the United States.

