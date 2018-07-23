Cleveland-Cliffs (CLF) Trading 7.6% Higher After Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Cleveland-Cliffs Inc (NYSE:CLF)’s share price traded up 7.6% on Monday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The company traded as high as $10.38 and last traded at $11.23. 1,603,565 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 85% from the average session volume of 10,852,670 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.44.

The mining company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $714.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $653.75 million. Cleveland-Cliffs had a net margin of 20.07% and a negative return on equity of 76.39%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.26 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. ValuEngine cut shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 4th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from $7.00 to $7.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.75 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Cleveland-Cliffs currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.02.

In other Cleveland-Cliffs news, Director Eric M. Rychel bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 27th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $7.48 per share, with a total value of $37,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 19,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $148,440.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . 0.89% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs during the fourth quarter worth $7,336,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 23.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,909,955 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $13,770,000 after buying an additional 367,940 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 279.6% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 333,091 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $2,402,000 after buying an additional 245,349 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs during the fourth quarter worth $227,000. Finally, Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI grew its holdings in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 39.0% during the first quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 794,686 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $5,523,000 after buying an additional 222,991 shares in the last quarter. 65.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The firm has a market capitalization of $2.97 billion, a PE ratio of 22.08 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a current ratio of 3.26, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -7.50.

Cleveland-Cliffs Company Profile

Cleveland-Cliffs Inc operates as an iron ore mining company in the United States. The company operates four iron ore mines in Michigan and Minnesota; and Koolyanobbing iron ore mining complex located in Western Australia. It sells its products to integrated steel companies and steel producers in the United States and the Asia Pacific.

