Clams Achieves Market Cap of $9.07 Million (CLAM)

Clams (CURRENCY:CLAM) traded 1.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on July 23rd. During the last seven days, Clams has traded up 5.4% against the U.S. dollar. One Clams coin can now be purchased for about $2.89 or 0.00037666 BTC on popular exchanges including YoBit, Poloniex, Bittrex and Cryptopia. Clams has a market capitalization of $9.07 million and $27,083.00 worth of Clams was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Qtum (QTUM) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.93 or 0.00103393 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.91 or 0.00063980 BTC.

Waves (WAVES) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.82 or 0.00036730 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001330 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.71 or 0.00178930 BTC.

Neblio (NEBL) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.62 or 0.00047256 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001903 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded up 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0338 or 0.00000441 BTC.

BlackCoin (BLK) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002029 BTC.

Rubycoin (RBY) traded 15% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00005056 BTC.

Clams Profile

Clams (CLAM) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 15th, 2014. Clams’ total supply is 16,801,372 coins and its circulating supply is 3,140,059 coins. Clams’ official Twitter account is @ClamClient . Clams’ official website is clamcoin.org . The Reddit community for Clams is /r/CLAMClient and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Clams

Clams can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, YoBit, Cryptopia and Poloniex. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Clams directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Clams should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Clams using one of the exchanges listed above.

