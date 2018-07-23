Citigroup Trims Allstate (ALL) Target Price to $107.00

Allstate (NYSE:ALL) had its price target lowered by Citigroup from $108.00 to $107.00 in a report issued on Friday morning. The firm currently has a buy rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a hold rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Allstate in a report on Monday, April 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Allstate from an underperform rating to a market perform rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $90.00 to $93.00 in a report on Monday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Allstate from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $105.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, May 7th. Argus increased their price objective on Allstate from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, May 9th. Finally, Buckingham Research upgraded Allstate from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $88.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $101.43.

Shares of Allstate opened at $93.42 on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Allstate has a 1 year low of $85.59 and a 1 year high of $105.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 1st. The insurance provider reported $2.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.61 by $0.35. Allstate had a return on equity of 14.56% and a net margin of 8.93%. The company had revenue of $8.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.04 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.64 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts predict that Allstate will post 8.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 31st were paid a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 30th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.97%. Allstate’s dividend payout ratio is 27.42%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Creative Planning grew its stake in Allstate by 7.7% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 35,957 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,282,000 after purchasing an additional 2,556 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in Allstate by 14.6% in the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 7,869 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $718,000 after purchasing an additional 1,005 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. grew its stake in Allstate by 240.6% in the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 4,584 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $269,000 after purchasing an additional 3,238 shares in the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. grew its stake in Allstate by 12.9% in the second quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 27,965 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,552,000 after purchasing an additional 3,205 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Townsend & Associates Inc grew its stake in Allstate by 8.5% in the second quarter. Townsend & Associates Inc now owns 7,144 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $652,000 after purchasing an additional 558 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.02% of the company’s stock.

Allstate Company Profile

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in property and casualty insurance, and life insurance businesses in the United States and Canada. The company's Allstate Protection segment sells private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; specialty auto products, including motorcycle, trailer, motor home, and off-road vehicle insurance policies; other personal lines products, including renter, condominium, landlord, boat, umbrella, and manufactured home insurance policies; and commercial lines products under the Allstate, Esurance, and Encompass brand names.

