Citigroup Increases Purplebricks Group (PURP) Price Target to GBX 480

Purplebricks Group (LON:PURP) had its price objective lifted by equities researchers at Citigroup from GBX 410 ($5.43) to GBX 480 ($6.35) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 62.05% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Purplebricks Group in a research note on Tuesday, July 10th. Liberum Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 465 ($6.15) price objective on shares of Purplebricks Group in a research report on Monday, July 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 453.14 ($6.00).

Shares of PURP opened at GBX 296.20 ($3.92) on Monday. Purplebricks Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 3.30 ($0.04) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 525 ($6.95).

In other news, insider Andreas Wiele acquired 3,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 307 ($4.06) per share, with a total value of £9,210,000 ($12,190,602.25).

Purplebricks Group Company Profile

Purplebricks Group plc engages in estate agency business in the United Kingdom and Australia. It provides services relating to the sale of properties. The company was formerly known as New Broom Limited and changed its name to Purplebricks Group plc in December 2015. Purplebricks Group plc was incorporated in 2012 and is headquartered in Solihull, the United Kingdom.

