Citigroup Increases Masco (MAS) Price Target to $45.00

Masco (NYSE:MAS) had its target price upped by Citigroup from $44.00 to $45.00 in a research note issued on Monday. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the construction company’s stock. Citigroup’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 16.04% from the company’s current price.

MAS has been the topic of several other reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Masco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 28th. Credit Suisse Group set a $46.00 price objective on shares of Masco and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 24th. Wells Fargo & Co raised shares of Masco from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 14th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $43.00 price objective on shares of Masco and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 25th. Finally, Gabelli raised shares of Masco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.05.

MAS stock traded down $0.21 during trading on Monday, hitting $38.78. 26,773 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,571,238. Masco has a 1 year low of $35.79 and a 1 year high of $46.44. The company has a market capitalization of $12.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.23, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.69.

Masco (NYSE:MAS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 24th. The construction company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.04). Masco had a net margin of 6.96% and a return on equity of 512.88%. The firm had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.86 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.40 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts predict that Masco will post 2.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MAS. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Masco during the 4th quarter valued at about $333,000. Cornerstone Capital Management Holdings LLC. boosted its holdings in shares of Masco by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Cornerstone Capital Management Holdings LLC. now owns 59,143 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,598,000 after acquiring an additional 4,050 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Masco during the 4th quarter valued at about $4,277,000. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB boosted its holdings in shares of Masco by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 45,448 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,997,000 after acquiring an additional 3,682 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH boosted its holdings in shares of Masco by 171.9% during the 1st quarter. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH now owns 41,483 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,645,000 after acquiring an additional 26,225 shares during the last quarter. 88.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Masco

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products worldwide. Its Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower enclosures, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas products, exercise pools, brass and copper plumbing system components, and other non-decorative plumbing products.

