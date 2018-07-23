Citigroup Analysts Give Airbus (AIR) a €134.00 Price Target

Citigroup set a €134.00 ($157.65) price target on Airbus (EPA:AIR) in a report issued on Friday. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on AIR. UBS Group set a €107.00 ($125.88) target price on shares of Airbus and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 3rd. Kepler Capital Markets set a €100.00 ($117.65) target price on shares of Airbus and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, April 23rd. Goldman Sachs Group set a €117.00 ($137.65) target price on shares of Airbus and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, May 31st. Deutsche Bank set a €115.00 ($135.29) target price on shares of Airbus and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €120.00 ($141.18) target price on shares of Airbus and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 17th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of €112.42 ($132.26).

Airbus opened at €96.00 ($112.94) on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Airbus has a 12 month low of €68.28 ($80.33) and a 12 month high of €99.97 ($117.61).

Airbus SE, through its subsidiaries, provides aeronautics, space, and related products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Airbus Commercial Aircraft, Airbus Helicopters, and Airbus Defence and Space segments. The Airbus Commercial Aircraft segment develops, manufactures, markets, and sells commercial jet aircraft of approximately 100 seats; and regional turboprop aircraft and aircraft components, as well as provides aircraft conversion and related services.

