Cisco Systems, Inc. (CSCO) Shares Bought by Haverford Trust Co.

Haverford Trust Co. raised its position in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 42.1% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,146,656 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 339,703 shares during the period. Haverford Trust Co.’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $49,180,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Silvant Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Cisco Systems during the first quarter valued at approximately $457,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in Cisco Systems by 1.4% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 548,869 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $23,541,000 after purchasing an additional 7,490 shares in the last quarter. Haverford Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 41.1% during the first quarter. Haverford Financial Services Inc. now owns 11,093 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $476,000 after buying an additional 3,232 shares in the last quarter. Forsta AP Fonden increased its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 12.4% during the first quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 1,392,085 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $59,707,000 after buying an additional 154,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banque Pictet & Cie SA increased its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 13.1% during the first quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 132,588 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $5,687,000 after buying an additional 15,398 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Cisco Systems opened at $42.01 on Monday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The company has a current ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $30.36 and a twelve month high of $46.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $202.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.10.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 16th. The network equipment provider reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.01. Cisco Systems had a negative net margin of 2.61% and a positive return on equity of 19.48%. The company had revenue of $12.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.42 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.60 earnings per share. sell-side analysts predict that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 25th. Investors of record on Friday, July 6th will be paid a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 5th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.14%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is 61.40%.

In related news, EVP David Goeckeler sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.27, for a total value of $1,514,450.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 490,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,222,117.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

CSCO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Cisco Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, May 19th. Vetr upgraded shares of Cisco Systems from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $46.32 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 3rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Monday, June 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cisco Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 22nd. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.42.

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol (IP) based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry worldwide. The company offers switching products, including fixed-configuration and modular switches, and storage products that provide connectivity to end users, workstations, IP phones, wireless access points, and servers; and next-generation network routing products that interconnect public and private wireline and mobile networks for mobile, data, voice, and video applications.

