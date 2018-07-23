Cintas (CTAS) PT Raised to $210.00

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) had its price objective raised by Barclays from $200.00 to $210.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, Marketbeat reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Robert W. Baird restated a buy rating and issued a $200.00 price objective on shares of Cintas in a report on Friday, March 23rd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Cintas from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cintas from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, May 28th. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Cintas in a report on Tuesday, March 27th. They issued a conviction-buy rating and a $210.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Cintas from $162.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Friday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Cintas presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $182.73.

Shares of NASDAQ CTAS opened at $203.57 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 2.55 and a quick ratio of 2.19. Cintas has a 12 month low of $130.09 and a 12 month high of $204.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.91.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 19th. The business services provider reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.10. Cintas had a net margin of 13.01% and a return on equity of 24.03%. The business had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.64 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.75 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts expect that Cintas will post 7.09 EPS for the current year.

In related news, VP Thomas E. Frooman sold 11,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.96, for a total transaction of $2,023,540.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 106,926 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,814,698.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider James Phillip Holloman sold 7,523 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.26, for a total transaction of $1,288,388.98. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 133,491 shares in the company, valued at $22,861,668.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 18.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB boosted its holdings in shares of Cintas by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 16,435 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,561,000 after acquiring an additional 1,185 shares during the last quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cintas during the 1st quarter valued at about $500,000. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cintas during the 4th quarter valued at about $4,152,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Cintas by 23.8% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 885,643 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $151,074,000 after acquiring an additional 170,477 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IBM Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Cintas by 41.4% during the 1st quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 1,915 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $327,000 after acquiring an additional 561 shares during the last quarter. 66.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in North America, Latin America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services; First Aid and Safety Services; and All Other segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, and carpet and tile cleaning services, as well as sells uniforms directly.

