CIBC Boosts Crescent Point Energy (CPG) Price Target to C$13.00

Crescent Point Energy (TSE:CPG) (NYSE:CPG) had its price target increased by CIBC from C$12.50 to C$13.00 in a report issued on Friday morning.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on CPG. CSFB raised their target price on Crescent Point Energy from C$13.00 to C$14.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 11th. National Bank Financial decreased their target price on Crescent Point Energy from C$15.50 to C$14.50 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 4th. GMP Securities decreased their target price on Crescent Point Energy from C$14.25 to C$14.00 in a research note on Friday, May 4th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on Crescent Point Energy from C$10.00 to C$13.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 24th.

Shares of CPG stock opened at C$9.61 on Friday. Crescent Point Energy has a 1-year low of C$8.08 and a 1-year high of C$11.81.

Crescent Point Energy (TSE:CPG) (NYSE:CPG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 3rd. The company reported C$0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.07 by C$0.05. The company had revenue of C$935.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$931.60 million. Crescent Point Energy had a return on equity of 2.23% and a net margin of 6.44%.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 30th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.75%.

In other Crescent Point Energy news, insider Kenneth Lamont sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$9.70, for a total value of C$87,300.00. Also, Director Michael Sidney Jackson purchased 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$9.46 per share, for a total transaction of C$28,380.00. Insiders have purchased 6,700 shares of company stock valued at $68,322 in the last ninety days.

About Crescent Point Energy

Crescent Point Energy Corp. acquires, explores, develops, and produces light and medium oil and natural gas properties in Western Canada and the United States. The company's crude oil and natural gas properties, and related assets are located in the provinces of Saskatchewan, Alberta, British Columbia, and Manitoba; and the states of North Dakota, Montana, and Utah.

