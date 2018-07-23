China Automotive Systems (CAAS) Receiving Somewhat Favorable News Coverage, Analysis Finds

Media stories about China Automotive Systems (NASDAQ:CAAS) have trended somewhat positive this week, Accern Sentiment reports. The research firm identifies negative and positive news coverage by analyzing more than 20 million blog and news sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. China Automotive Systems earned a coverage optimism score of 0.09 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned media stories about the auto parts company an impact score of 45.4398744610853 out of 100, indicating that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the next several days.

Shares of NASDAQ CAAS traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $4.04. 15,246 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 23,046. China Automotive Systems has a 1-year low of $4.01 and a 1-year high of $5.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $128.16 million, a PE ratio of 6.31 and a beta of 2.10.

China Automotive Systems (NASDAQ:CAAS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 10th. The auto parts company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.04). China Automotive Systems had a positive return on equity of 5.83% and a negative net margin of 4.03%. The business had revenue of $134.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $122.81 million. sell-side analysts predict that China Automotive Systems will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. ValuEngine raised China Automotive Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut China Automotive Systems from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 5th.

China Automotive Systems Company Profile

China Automotive Systems, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells automotive systems and components in the People's Republic of China. The company produces rack and pinion power steering gears for cars and light duty vehicles; integral power steering gears for heavy-duty vehicles; power steering parts for light duty vehicles; sensor modules; automobile steering systems and columns; and automobile electronic systems and parts.

