Chickasaw Capital Management LLC Sells 738,890 Shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (EPD)

Chickasaw Capital Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) by 5.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,441,661 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 738,890 shares during the period. Enterprise Products Partners accounts for about 7.8% of Chickasaw Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC owned about 0.62% of Enterprise Products Partners worth $371,931,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of EPD. Summit Trail Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners by 2,317.4% in the 1st quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 10,241,168 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $10,241,000 after buying an additional 9,817,521 shares during the last quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners by 215.4% in the 1st quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,347,075 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $302,256,000 after buying an additional 8,432,139 shares during the last quarter. Zimmer Partners LP grew its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners by 2,162.8% in the 1st quarter. Zimmer Partners LP now owns 2,846,525 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $69,683,000 after buying an additional 2,720,729 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC acquired a new stake in Enterprise Products Partners in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,331,000. Finally, Natixis grew its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners by 500.6% in the 1st quarter. Natixis now owns 1,412,900 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $34,040,000 after buying an additional 1,177,633 shares during the last quarter. 36.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays lowered their target price on Enterprise Products Partners from $30.00 to $29.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Enterprise Products Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 3rd. ValuEngine lowered Enterprise Products Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, July 2nd. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $34.00 target price on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a report on Friday, July 13th. Finally, US Capital Advisors reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a report on Tuesday, July 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Enterprise Products Partners currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.57.

Shares of NYSE:EPD traded up $0.19 during trading on Monday, hitting $28.90. 120,685 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,554,867. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a 1-year low of $23.10 and a 1-year high of $29.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.05 billion, a PE ratio of 21.96, a PEG ratio of 5.88 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 30th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.03. Enterprise Products Partners had a return on equity of 12.95% and a net margin of 9.41%. The company had revenue of $9.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.32 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.36 EPS. sell-side analysts predict that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 1.63 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 30th. This is a positive change from Enterprise Products Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 129.55%.

Enterprise Products Partners Company Profile

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

