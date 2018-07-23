Chickasaw Capital Management LLC Increases Stake in Phillips 66 Partners LP (PSXP)

Chickasaw Capital Management LLC grew its position in Phillips 66 Partners LP (NYSE:PSXP) by 9.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,205,286 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 274,108 shares during the period. Phillips 66 Partners accounts for approximately 3.4% of Chickasaw Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC owned 2.63% of Phillips 66 Partners worth $163,662,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Glenmede Trust Co. NA lifted its stake in shares of Phillips 66 Partners by 25.0% in the 4th quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 54,686 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,862,000 after acquiring an additional 10,926 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Phillips 66 Partners by 56.5% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 134,253 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $6,414,000 after acquiring an additional 48,471 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Phillips 66 Partners by 551.9% in the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 82,531 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,321,000 after acquiring an additional 69,870 shares during the last quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Phillips 66 Partners by 906.0% in the 1st quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,022,987 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $96,658,000 after acquiring an additional 1,821,887 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NBW Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Phillips 66 Partners by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. NBW Capital LLC now owns 154,543 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $7,384,000 after acquiring an additional 4,142 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 38.40% of the company’s stock.

Phillips 66 Partners traded up $0.20, hitting $52.67, during trading hours on Monday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. 9,322 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 222,531. The firm has a market cap of $6.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96. Phillips 66 Partners LP has a one year low of $44.40 and a one year high of $56.48.

Phillips 66 Partners (NYSE:PSXP) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 27th. The oil and gas company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $355.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $326.28 million. Phillips 66 Partners had a return on equity of 33.24% and a net margin of 46.01%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.60 EPS. equities research analysts expect that Phillips 66 Partners LP will post 3.68 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 31st will be given a dividend of $0.752 per share. This is a positive change from Phillips 66 Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. This represents a $3.01 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.71%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 30th. Phillips 66 Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 110.42%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on PSXP shares. Citigroup lowered their target price on Phillips 66 Partners from $60.00 to $56.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 27th. Barclays lowered their target price on Phillips 66 Partners from $56.00 to $53.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 17th. Bank of America raised Phillips 66 Partners from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised Phillips 66 Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Phillips 66 Partners from $62.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Phillips 66 Partners has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.88.

Phillips 66 Partners LP owns, operates, develops, and acquires crude oil, refined petroleum products, and natural gas liquids pipelines, terminals, and other transportation and midstream assets. The company operates pipeline assets in Lake Charles, Sweeny, Wood River, Borger/Ponca City, Billings, and Borger; terminal, rail rack, and storage assets in Louisiana, Texas, Illinois, Missouri, Kansas, Oklahoma, New Jersey, Washington, Wyoming, and Montana; marine assets in Lake Charles and Wood River; and natural gas liquids assets in Texas and Louisiana.

