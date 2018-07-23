Chickasaw Capital Management LLC Has $290,000 Holdings in Teladoc Inc (TDOC)

Chickasaw Capital Management LLC cut its stake in Teladoc Inc (NYSE:TDOC) by 30.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,000 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 2,175 shares during the period. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Teladoc were worth $290,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in Teladoc by 68.8% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,874 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $116,000 after buying an additional 1,171 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank increased its position in Teladoc by 1.7% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 94,400 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $3,804,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank increased its position in Teladoc by 22.3% in the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 9,472 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $550,000 after buying an additional 1,724 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in Teladoc by 18.6% in the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 11,431 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $461,000 after buying an additional 1,791 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in Teladoc by 4.8% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 42,984 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,732,000 after buying an additional 1,984 shares during the period.

In related news, CEO Jason N. Gorevic sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.21, for a total transaction of $1,505,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 611,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,799,388.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Mark Hirschhorn sold 69,460 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.73, for a total value of $3,037,485.80. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 50,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,188,336.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 316,371 shares of company stock valued at $18,552,540 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 3.95% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on TDOC. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price target on Teladoc from $35.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 5th. Craig Hallum raised Teladoc from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 5th. SunTrust Banks increased their price target on Teladoc from $48.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 5th. MED increased their price target on Teladoc to $56.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 7th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on Teladoc from $47.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.58.

Shares of Teladoc traded up $1.07, hitting $69.62, on Monday, MarketBeat reports. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 33,366 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,123,341. Teladoc Inc has a 12 month low of $27.30 and a 12 month high of $71.30. The stock has a market cap of $4.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -42.39 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 4.15 and a current ratio of 4.15.

Teladoc (NYSE:TDOC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 1st. The health services provider reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.43) by $0.04. Teladoc had a negative return on equity of 20.40% and a negative net margin of 41.06%. The business had revenue of $89.64 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $86.77 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.30) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 109.0% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts predict that Teladoc Inc will post -1.44 EPS for the current year.

Teladoc, Inc provides telehealth services worldwide. It offers a portfolio of services and solutions covering 450 medical subspecialties, such as flu and upper respiratory infections, cancer, and congestive heart failure. The company provides its services through mobile devices, the Internet, video, and phone.

