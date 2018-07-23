Chembio Diagnostics (CEMI) Given News Sentiment Score of 0.26

Press coverage about Chembio Diagnostics (NASDAQ:CEMI) has trended positive recently, Accern Sentiment reports. Accern ranks the sentiment of media coverage by monitoring more than 20 million blog and news sources. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Chembio Diagnostics earned a news sentiment score of 0.26 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave media coverage about the company an impact score of 45.1829864855784 out of 100, meaning that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the near term.

CEMI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded Chembio Diagnostics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 2nd. Benchmark assumed coverage on Chembio Diagnostics in a research report on Wednesday, July 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock.

Get Chembio Diagnostics alerts:

CEMI stock traded down $0.05 during trading on Monday, reaching $11.30. 589 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 27,882. Chembio Diagnostics has a twelve month low of $5.75 and a twelve month high of $11.30. The company has a market cap of $160.04 million, a PE ratio of -21.73 and a beta of 1.32.

Chembio Diagnostics (NASDAQ:CEMI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.09. Chembio Diagnostics had a negative return on equity of 32.21% and a negative net margin of 21.28%. The business had revenue of $7.72 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.10 million. research analysts predict that Chembio Diagnostics will post -0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chembio Diagnostics Company Profile

Chembio Diagnostics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and commercializes point-of-care (POC) diagnostic tests that are used to detect or monitor diseases. It offers tests for HIV and Syphilis, and Zika virus. The company also develops tests for malaria, Dengue virus, chikungunya virus, Ebola, Lassa, Marburg, leptospirosis, Rickettsia typhi, Burkholderia pseudomallei, and Orientia tsutsugamushi.

Recommended Story: Relative Strength Index

Receive News & Ratings for Chembio Diagnostics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chembio Diagnostics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.