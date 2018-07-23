Check Point Software Technologies (CHKP) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, July 25th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.31 per share for the quarter.
Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 25th. The technology company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $452.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $452.13 million. Check Point Software Technologies had a net margin of 43.15% and a return on equity of 22.83%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.20 EPS. On average, analysts expect Check Point Software Technologies to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Check Point Software Technologies opened at $111.56 on Monday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The company has a market capitalization of $18.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.81, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.64. Check Point Software Technologies has a 12-month low of $93.76 and a 12-month high of $119.20.
About Check Point Software Technologies
Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a portfolio of network and gateway solutions, management solutions, and data and endpoint security solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against 5th generation mega cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, and mobile; security gateways from platforms for small business and small office locations, high end and high demanding data centers, and perimeter environments; and Check Point SandBlast family for threat prevention and zero-day protections.
