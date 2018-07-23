Charter Communications (CHTR) versus Seven Stars Cloud Group (SSC) Head to Head Analysis

Charter Communications (NASDAQ: CHTR) and Seven Stars Cloud Group (NASDAQ:SSC) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, risk, dividends and earnings.

Analyst Ratings

Get Charter Communications alerts:

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Charter Communications and Seven Stars Cloud Group, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Charter Communications 1 5 15 0 2.67 Seven Stars Cloud Group 0 0 0 0 N/A

Charter Communications presently has a consensus target price of $373.89, suggesting a potential upside of 29.44%. Given Charter Communications’ higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Charter Communications is more favorable than Seven Stars Cloud Group.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

69.2% of Charter Communications shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 1.7% of Seven Stars Cloud Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.8% of Charter Communications shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 50.4% of Seven Stars Cloud Group shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Charter Communications and Seven Stars Cloud Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Charter Communications 23.55% 1.15% 0.36% Seven Stars Cloud Group -5.43% -61.48% -18.31%

Risk & Volatility

Charter Communications has a beta of 1.21, suggesting that its stock price is 21% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Seven Stars Cloud Group has a beta of 1.57, suggesting that its stock price is 57% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Charter Communications and Seven Stars Cloud Group’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Charter Communications $41.58 billion 1.65 $9.90 billion $2.65 109.00 Seven Stars Cloud Group $144.34 million 1.20 -$9.83 million N/A N/A

Charter Communications has higher revenue and earnings than Seven Stars Cloud Group.

Summary

Charter Communications beats Seven Stars Cloud Group on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Charter Communications

Charter Communications, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides cable services to residential and commercial customers in the United States. It offers subscription-based video services, including video on demand, high definition television, digital video recorder, pay-per-view, spectrum guide services, and a package of basic video programming, as well as ad-supported free online video products. The company also provides Internet services, such as security suite that protects computers from viruses and spyware; in-home WiFi, which permits customers to lease high performance wireless routers to enhance their in-home wireless Internet experience; out-of-home WiFi; parental control features; and residential Internet services. In addition, it offers voice communications services using voice over Internet protocol technology; and broadband communications solutions, such as Internet access, data networking, fiber connectivity, video entertainment, and business telephone services to cellular towers and office buildings for business and carrier organizations. Further, the company provides video programming and music, Web hosting, email and security, and multi-line telephone services, as well as Web-based service management; and sells video and online advertising inventory to local, regional, and national advertising customers. Additionally, it offers fiber-delivered communications and managed information technology solutions; and security and home management services, as well as owns and operates regional sports networks and local sports, news, and lifestyle channels. As of December 31, 2017, the company served approximately 27.2 million residential and business customers. Charter Communications, Inc. was founded in 1999 and is based in Stamford, Connecticut.

About Seven Stars Cloud Group

Seven Stars Cloud Group, Inc. operates as an Artificial-Intelligent (AI) and Blockchain-powered Fintech company in the People's Republic of China. The company provides asset owners and holders a method and platform for digital asset securitization, tokenization, and trading through managing and providing an infrastructure and environment that facilitates the transformation of traditional financial markets, such as commodities, currency, and credit into the asset digitalization. It also offers a closed supply chain trading ecosystem for corporate buyers and sellers designed to eliminate standard transactional intermediaries and create a more direct and margin-expanding path for principals. In addition, the company engages in consumer electronics e-commerce and smart supply chain management operations, as well as in oil trading business primarily in Singapore. Further, it provides premium content and integrated value-added service solutions for the delivery of video on demand and paid video programming to digital cable providers and Internet protocol television providers. The company was formerly known as Wecast Network, Inc. and changed its name to Seven Stars Cloud Group, Inc. in July 2017. Seven Stars Cloud Group, Inc. was founded in 2004 and is based in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.

Receive News & Ratings for Charter Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charter Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.