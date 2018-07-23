Chart Industries (GTLS) Rating Increased to Buy at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Chart Industries (NASDAQ:GTLS) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Friday.

GTLS has been the topic of a number of other reports. ValuEngine cut Chart Industries from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, April 26th. Northcoast Research set a $71.00 target price on Chart Industries and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, April 23rd. Lake Street Capital lifted their target price on Chart Industries from $71.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, June 8th. Seaport Global Securities restated a buy rating and issued a $70.00 target price on shares of Chart Industries in a report on Friday, April 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Chart Industries from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $75.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $70.67.

Get Chart Industries alerts:

Shares of Chart Industries opened at $76.88 on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Chart Industries has a 1 year low of $32.54 and a 1 year high of $80.31. The firm has a market cap of $2.38 billion, a PE ratio of 80.08, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.68.

Chart Industries (NASDAQ:GTLS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 19th. The industrial products company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.10. Chart Industries had a return on equity of 6.45% and a net margin of 4.04%. The company had revenue of $319.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $299.54 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.21 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.3% on a year-over-year basis. research analysts expect that Chart Industries will post 2.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GTLS. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Chart Industries by 69.0% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 11,997 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $562,000 after acquiring an additional 4,898 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in shares of Chart Industries by 37.5% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 190,097 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,904,000 after acquiring an additional 51,815 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in shares of Chart Industries by 12.1% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 23,967 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,123,000 after acquiring an additional 2,584 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chart Industries in the 4th quarter worth $245,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chart Industries in the 4th quarter worth $609,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.18% of the company’s stock.

About Chart Industries

Chart Industries, Inc manufactures and sells engineered equipment, packaged solutions, and value-add services for the industrial gas, energy, and biomedical industries worldwide. It operates in three segments: Energy & Chemicals (E&C), Distribution & Storage (D&S), and BioMedical. The E&C segment primarily provides brazed aluminum heat exchangers, Core-in-Kettle heat exchangers, air cooled heat exchangers, cold boxes, and process systems, as well as axial cooling fans for power, heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and refining end user applications.

Further Reading: Stock Ratings and Recommendations: Understanding Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Receive News & Ratings for Chart Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chart Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.