Charles River Laboratories Intl. (CRL) Sets New 12-Month High at $125.00

Shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. Inc (NYSE:CRL) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $125.00 and last traded at $124.64, with a volume of 4620 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $124.38.

CRL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 10th. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 16th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. in a research report on Friday. ValuEngine raised shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $117.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, May 11th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $120.21.

Get Charles River Laboratories Intl. alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The stock has a market cap of $5.95 billion, a PE ratio of 23.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.67.

Charles River Laboratories Intl. (NYSE:CRL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 10th. The medical research company reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.12. Charles River Laboratories Intl. had a net margin of 6.78% and a return on equity of 24.96%. The business had revenue of $493.97 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $480.03 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.29 EPS. Charles River Laboratories Intl.’s revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts anticipate that Charles River Laboratories Intl. Inc will post 5.85 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Charles River Laboratories Intl. news, CEO James C. Foster sold 5,005 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.80, for a total transaction of $554,554.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 296,676 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,871,700.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider David Ross Smith sold 945 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.23, for a total value of $98,497.35. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 13,723 shares in the company, valued at $1,430,348.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 22,572 shares of company stock valued at $2,630,356. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of CRL. Signaturefd LLC bought a new position in Charles River Laboratories Intl. during the 1st quarter valued at $105,000. Adviser Investments LLC bought a new position in Charles River Laboratories Intl. during the 1st quarter valued at $152,000. Advisor Group Inc. lifted its stake in Charles River Laboratories Intl. by 31.5% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 2,023 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $221,000 after acquiring an additional 485 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in Charles River Laboratories Intl. during the 1st quarter valued at $245,000. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new position in Charles River Laboratories Intl. during the 2nd quarter valued at $270,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.60% of the company’s stock.

About Charles River Laboratories Intl.

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc, an early-stage contract research company, provides drug discovery, non-clinical development, and safety testing services worldwide. It operates through three segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Support (Manufacturing).

Featured Article: Understanding Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)

Receive News & Ratings for Charles River Laboratories Intl. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charles River Laboratories Intl. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.