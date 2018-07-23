Charles River Laboratories Intl. (CRL) Sets New 12-Month High at $125.00

Shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. Inc (NYSE:CRL) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $125.00 and last traded at $124.64, with a volume of 4620 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $124.38.
CRL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 10th. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 16th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. in a research report on Friday. ValuEngine raised shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $117.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, May 11th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $120.21.
The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The stock has a market cap of $5.95 billion, a PE ratio of 23.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.67.
In other Charles River Laboratories Intl. news, CEO James C. Foster sold 5,005 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.80, for a total transaction of $554,554.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 296,676 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,871,700.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider David Ross Smith sold 945 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.23, for a total value of $98,497.35. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 13,723 shares in the company, valued at $1,430,348.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 22,572 shares of company stock valued at $2,630,356. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of CRL. Signaturefd LLC bought a new position in Charles River Laboratories Intl. during the 1st quarter valued at $105,000. Adviser Investments LLC bought a new position in Charles River Laboratories Intl. during the 1st quarter valued at $152,000. Advisor Group Inc. lifted its stake in Charles River Laboratories Intl. by 31.5% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 2,023 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $221,000 after acquiring an additional 485 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in Charles River Laboratories Intl. during the 1st quarter valued at $245,000. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new position in Charles River Laboratories Intl. during the 2nd quarter valued at $270,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.60% of the company’s stock.
About Charles River Laboratories Intl.
Charles River Laboratories International, Inc, an early-stage contract research company, provides drug discovery, non-clinical development, and safety testing services worldwide. It operates through three segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Support (Manufacturing).
