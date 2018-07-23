ChanCoin (CHAN) One Day Trading Volume Tops $58.00

ChanCoin (CURRENCY:CHAN) traded up 11.3% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on July 23rd. ChanCoin has a market capitalization of $117,645.00 and approximately $58.00 worth of ChanCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ChanCoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0123 or 0.00000160 BTC on popular exchanges including Trade Satoshi and Cryptopia. In the last seven days, ChanCoin has traded 17.7% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

DNotes (NOTE) traded up 30.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0797 or 0.00001036 BTC.

Anoncoin (ANC) traded 60.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.54 or 0.00020009 BTC.

GoldCoin (GLD) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0697 or 0.00000905 BTC.

Footy Cash (XFT) traded up 14.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00004315 BTC.

Bitmark (BTM) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002500 BTC.

CampusCoin (CMPCO) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000044 BTC.

BunnyCoin (BUN) traded 51.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Creativecoin (CREA) traded up 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0764 or 0.00000993 BTC.

WorldCoin (WDC) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0078 or 0.00000101 BTC.

The Cypherfunks (FUNK) traded up 23% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About ChanCoin

ChanCoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses theScrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 25th, 2017. ChanCoin’s total supply is 9,552,221 coins. The official website for ChanCoin is chancoin.org . ChanCoin’s official Twitter account is @chancoin_ . ChanCoin’s official message board is crypto-chat.org/forums/chancoin-4chn.233

ChanCoin Coin Trading

ChanCoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Trade Satoshi and Cryptopia. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ChanCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ChanCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ChanCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

