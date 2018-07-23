Centennial Resource Development (CDEV) Lowered to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Centennial Resource Development (NASDAQ:CDEV) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Friday.

According to Zacks, “Centennial Resource Development, Inc. is an oil and natural gas company. It focuses on the development and acquisition of unconventional oil and associated liquids-rich natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin. Centennial Resource Development Inc., is formerly known as Silver Run Acquisition Corporation, is headquatered in Denver, Colorado. “

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on CDEV. BidaskClub raised shares of Centennial Resource Development from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, May 11th. National Alliance Securities downgraded shares of Centennial Resource Development from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, May 25th. ValuEngine raised shares of Centennial Resource Development from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 27th. Susquehanna Bancshares assumed coverage on shares of Centennial Resource Development in a research note on Wednesday, July 11th. They issued a neutral rating and a $21.00 price target for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $28.00 target price on shares of Centennial Resource Development and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 28th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $24.00.

Centennial Resource Development opened at $17.47 on Friday, MarketBeat reports. Centennial Resource Development has a 1 year low of $15.35 and a 1 year high of $22.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.39, a P/E/G ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Centennial Resource Development (NASDAQ:CDEV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 9th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.07. Centennial Resource Development had a net margin of 22.55% and a return on equity of 4.20%. The company had revenue of $215.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $197.38 million. equities analysts anticipate that Centennial Resource Development will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Centennial Resource Development news, VP Brent P. Jensen bought 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 25th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $17.75 per share, with a total value of $79,875.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the vice president now owns 91,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,618,853.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO George S. Glyphis bought 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $16.79 per share, with a total value of $251,850.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 44.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. ETRADE Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Centennial Resource Development by 8.8% during the first quarter. ETRADE Capital Management LLC now owns 37,550 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $689,000 after acquiring an additional 3,029 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in shares of Centennial Resource Development by 35.1% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 15,278 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $280,000 after acquiring an additional 3,972 shares in the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board increased its position in shares of Centennial Resource Development by 14.7% during the first quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 31,262 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $574,000 after acquiring an additional 4,016 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank increased its position in shares of Centennial Resource Development by 18.0% during the first quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 29,843 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $548,000 after acquiring an additional 4,544 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its position in shares of Centennial Resource Development by 40.9% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 17,280 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $312,000 after acquiring an additional 5,020 shares in the last quarter. 90.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Centennial Resource Development

Centennial Resource Development, Inc, together with its subsidiary, Centennial Resource Production, LLC, operates as an independent oil and natural gas company in the United States. It focuses on the development of unconventional oil and associated liquids-rich natural gas reserves located in the Permian Basin.

