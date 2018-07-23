Centene (CNC) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Centene (NYSE:CNC) is set to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, July 24th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.82 per share for the quarter.

Centene (NYSE:CNC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 24th. The company reported $2.17 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.25. Centene had a net margin of 2.06% and a return on equity of 15.69%. The company had revenue of $13.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.33 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.12 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Centene to post $7 EPS for the current fiscal year and $8 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of Centene opened at $135.45 on Monday, according to MarketBeat.com. Centene has a one year low of $79.06 and a one year high of $136.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.79 billion, a PE ratio of 26.93, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on CNC shares. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Centene in a research report on Monday, March 26th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 price objective on shares of Centene in a research report on Monday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Centene from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 10th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Centene from $126.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lifted their target price on shares of Centene from $126.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Centene has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $128.47.

In related news, EVP Keith H. Williamson sold 1,000 shares of Centene stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $110,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert K. Ditmore sold 8,750 shares of Centene stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.15, for a total transaction of $946,312.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 262,750 shares of company stock valued at $28,461,313 in the last ninety days. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Centene

Centene Corporation operates as a diversified and multi-national healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured individuals in the United States. It operates through two segments, Managed Care and Specialty Services. The Managed Care segment offers health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs, including Medicaid, the State children's health insurance program, long-term care, foster care, and dual eligible individual, as well as aged, blind, or disabled programs.

