Cementos Pacasmayo (CPAC) Receives $12.78 Average PT from Analysts

Cementos Pacasmayo (NYSE:CPAC) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $12.78.

CPAC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Cementos Pacasmayo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 22nd. HSBC initiated coverage on Cementos Pacasmayo in a research note on Wednesday, April 11th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $13.00 price target for the company. Finally, UBS Group raised Cementos Pacasmayo from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 25th.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Cementos Pacasmayo stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Cementos Pacasmayo (NYSE:CPAC) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 12,933 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $160,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.86% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CPAC traded down $0.32 on Friday, hitting $11.66. 1,208 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,564. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.43, a P/E/G ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.12. Cementos Pacasmayo has a 52 week low of $10.97 and a 52 week high of $14.11. The company has a current ratio of 3.89, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Cementos Pacasmayo (NYSE:CPAC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 24th. The construction company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $97.37 million during the quarter. Cementos Pacasmayo had a return on equity of 5.55% and a net margin of 8.03%. equities analysts predict that Cementos Pacasmayo will post 0.58 EPS for the current year.

Cementos Pacasmayo Company Profile

Cementos Pacasmayo SAA., a cement company, produces, distributes, and sells cement and cement-related materials in the northern region of Peru. The company operates in three segments: Cement, Concrete and Blocks; Quicklime; and Sales of Construction Supplies. It produces cement for various uses, such as residential and commercial construction, and civil engineering; ready-mix concrete used in large construction sites; concrete blocks, such as paving units or paver stones for pedestrian walkways, as well as other bricks for partition walls and concrete blocks for structural and non-structural uses; and cement based products, including assembly gravity walls, beams and vaults, precast beams, sheet piles, seawalls, and piles, as well as bathroom and housing units.

