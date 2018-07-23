Cedar Fair, L.P. (FUN) Shares Bought by Naples Global Advisors LLC

Naples Global Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Cedar Fair, L.P. (NYSE:FUN) by 5.7% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 16,675 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 900 shares during the quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cedar Fair were worth $1,051,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cedar Fair in the 1st quarter worth $139,000. Ostrum Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of Cedar Fair in the 1st quarter worth $198,000. Koch Industries Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cedar Fair in the 1st quarter worth $205,000. Pennsylvania Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Cedar Fair in the 2nd quarter worth $238,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cedar Fair in the 1st quarter worth $278,000. 50.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. ValuEngine lowered Cedar Fair from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, June 2nd. B. Riley dropped their price target on Cedar Fair from $79.00 to $70.00 and set a “$59.25” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cedar Fair from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 12th. TheStreet downgraded Cedar Fair from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Cedar Fair from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.40.

Shares of Cedar Fair traded down $0.71, reaching $58.29, on Monday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The stock had a trading volume of 427,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 136,632. The company has a market cap of $3.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.47. Cedar Fair, L.P. has a 1 year low of $57.15 and a 1 year high of $70.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -33.37, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.45.

Cedar Fair (NYSE:FUN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 2nd. The company reported ($1.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.35) by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $54.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $53.96 million. Cedar Fair had a return on equity of 1,925.03% and a net margin of 14.82%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($1.16) earnings per share. analysts expect that Cedar Fair, L.P. will post 3.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Cedar Fair Profile

Cedar Fair, L.P. owns and operates amusement and water parks, and hotels in the United States and Canada. The company operates approximately 11 amusement parks, 2 outdoor water parks, 1 indoor water park, and 4 hotels. Its amusement parks include Cedar Point located on Lake Erie between Cleveland and Toledo in Sandusky, Ohio; Knott's Berry Farm near Los Angeles, California; Canada's Wonderland near Toronto, Canada; Kings Island near Cincinnati, Ohio; Carowinds in Charlotte, North Carolina; Dorney Park & Wildwater Kingdom in Allentown, Pennsylvania; Kings Dominion located near Richmond, Virginia; California's Great America located in Santa Clara, California; Valleyfair located near Minneapolis/St.

