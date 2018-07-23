CCM Investment Advisers LLC Buys 146 Shares of Alphabet Inc Class A (GOOGL)

CCM Investment Advisers LLC raised its holdings in Alphabet Inc Class A (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 1.0% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 14,531 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the quarter. Alphabet Inc Class A accounts for 2.9% of CCM Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest position. CCM Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Alphabet Inc Class A were worth $15,070,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of GOOGL. Vestpro Financial Partners Inc. dba CPF Texas acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet Inc Class A in the 4th quarter valued at $108,000. Westchester Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc Class A by 1,262.5% in the 1st quarter. Westchester Capital Management Inc. now owns 109 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet Inc Class A in the 4th quarter valued at $123,000. KHP Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet Inc Class A in the 1st quarter valued at $124,000. Finally, Lee Financial Co boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc Class A by 500.0% in the 4th quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 120 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 33.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Alphabet Inc Class A opened at $1,197.88 on Monday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm has a market cap of $832.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 4.87 and a quick ratio of 4.85. Alphabet Inc Class A has a 12-month low of $918.60 and a 12-month high of $1,221.59.

Alphabet Inc Class A (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 23rd. The information services provider reported $9.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $9.21 by $0.72. The business had revenue of $24.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.20 billion. Alphabet Inc Class A had a return on equity of 15.58% and a net margin of 14.19%. During the same period last year, the company earned $7.73 EPS. analysts expect that Alphabet Inc Class A will post 40.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on GOOGL. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Alphabet Inc Class A in a research note on Tuesday, April 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut Alphabet Inc Class A from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, July 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $1,285.00 price target on shares of Alphabet Inc Class A in a research note on Sunday. Vetr upgraded Alphabet Inc Class A from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $1,136.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 3rd. Finally, Nomura began coverage on Alphabet Inc Class A in a research note on Tuesday, July 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $1,400.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, thirty-three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,220.45.

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

