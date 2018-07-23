Cathay General Bancorp (CATY) Rating Increased to Sell at BidaskClub

Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY) was upgraded by equities research analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on CATY. ValuEngine cut shares of Cathay General Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cathay General Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 3rd. DA Davidson dropped their target price on shares of Cathay General Bancorp to $43.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 19th. Wedbush upgraded shares of Cathay General Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $47.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 target price on shares of Cathay General Bancorp in a research report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Cathay General Bancorp presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.39.

Shares of Cathay General Bancorp opened at $42.11 on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports. The stock has a market cap of $3.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.12, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Cathay General Bancorp has a 12-month low of $34.00 and a 12-month high of $45.59.

Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 18th. The bank reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $147.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $147.85 million. Cathay General Bancorp had a net margin of 31.65% and a return on equity of 11.98%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.64 EPS. equities research analysts forecast that Cathay General Bancorp will post 3.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Cathay General Bancorp news, COO Irwin Wong sold 6,409 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.00, for a total transaction of $275,587.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Dunson K. Cheng sold 23,333 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.20, for a total transaction of $961,319.60. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 75,161 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,096,633.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 66,409 shares of company stock worth $2,735,587. Insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Cathay General Bancorp by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 119,642 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,783,000 after purchasing an additional 1,494 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of Cathay General Bancorp by 64.7% in the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 4,548 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $182,000 after purchasing an additional 1,786 shares during the last quarter. Flinton Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cathay General Bancorp by 49.6% in the 4th quarter. Flinton Capital Management LLC now owns 5,408 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $228,000 after purchasing an additional 1,792 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cathay General Bancorp by 15.8% in the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 13,395 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $536,000 after purchasing an additional 1,823 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cathay General Bancorp by 49.6% in the 4th quarter. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC now owns 7,436 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $314,000 after purchasing an additional 2,464 shares during the last quarter. 67.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cathay General Bancorp operates as the holding company for Cathay Bank that offers various commercial banking products and services to individuals, professionals, and small to medium-sized businesses in the United States. The company offers various deposit products, including passbook accounts, checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, and public funds deposits.

