Caterpillar (CAT) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Monday

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) will be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Monday, July 30th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $2.68 per share for the quarter.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 24th. The industrial products company reported $2.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.71. The firm had revenue of $12.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.99 billion. Caterpillar had a net margin of 4.59% and a return on equity of 34.38%. Caterpillar’s quarterly revenue was up 30.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.28 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Caterpillar to post $11 EPS for the current fiscal year and $12 EPS for the next fiscal year.

CAT opened at $136.82 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $81.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.32. Caterpillar has a fifty-two week low of $105.11 and a fifty-two week high of $173.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 20th. Investors of record on Friday, July 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.86 per share. This is a positive change from Caterpillar’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 19th. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.51%. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio is 50.00%.

In related news, Director David L. Calhoun acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $155.37 per share, for a total transaction of $776,850.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 19,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,041,989.23. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Thomas A. Pellette sold 54,481 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.17, for a total transaction of $8,181,411.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on CAT shares. Bank of America reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $163.00 price objective on shares of Caterpillar in a research note on Friday, June 15th. Wells Fargo & Co set a $180.00 price objective on shares of Caterpillar and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 16th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Caterpillar from a “c+” rating to an “a-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Caterpillar from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 26th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets lowered shares of Caterpillar from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, April 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $172.51.

About Caterpillar

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives for construction, resource, and energy and transportation industries. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, backhoe loaders, compactors, cold planers, compact truck and multi-terrain loaders, forestry excavators, feller bunchers, harvesters, knuckleboom loaders, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, site prep tractors, skidders, skid steer loaders, telehandlers, track-type loaders, wheel excavators, and track-type tractors.

