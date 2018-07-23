Catalent (CTLT) Releases Q4 Earnings Guidance

Catalent (NYSE:CTLT) updated its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.62-0.64 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.60. The company issued revenue guidance of $683-686 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $689.65 million.Catalent also updated its FY18 guidance to $1.71-1.75 EPS.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Catalent from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $44.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 10th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Catalent from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 5th. Finally, KeyCorp raised shares of Catalent from a sector weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $48.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Catalent presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $46.00.

CTLT stock traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $43.88. The company had a trading volume of 492,429 shares, compared to its average volume of 931,471. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 2.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.66, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.49. Catalent has a one year low of $33.42 and a one year high of $47.87.

Catalent (NYSE:CTLT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.06. Catalent had a net margin of 2.62% and a return on equity of 21.76%. The business had revenue of $627.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $610.47 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.38 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. analysts predict that Catalent will post 1.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Steven L. Fasman sold 2,252 shares of Catalent stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.78, for a total value of $94,088.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 1.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Catalent

Catalent, Inc provides delivery technologies and development solutions for drugs, biologics, and consumer and animal health products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Softgel Technologies, Drug Delivery Solutions, and Clinical Supply Services. The Softgel Technologies segment offers formulation, development, and manufacturing services for softgels, which are used in a range of customer products, such as prescription drugs, over-the-counter medications, dietary supplements, and unit-dose cosmetics.

