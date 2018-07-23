Carrizo Oil & Gas (CRZO) Given Daily News Sentiment Rating of 0.19

Press coverage about Carrizo Oil & Gas (NASDAQ:CRZO) has been trending somewhat positive on Monday, Accern Sentiment reports. The research group rates the sentiment of media coverage by reviewing more than 20 million news and blog sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Carrizo Oil & Gas earned a coverage optimism score of 0.19 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave media stories about the oil and gas producer an impact score of 46.3466756222737 out of 100, meaning that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the next several days.

Here are some of the news articles that may have impacted Accern Sentiment Analysis’s analysis:

Get Carrizo Oil & Gas alerts:

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. SunTrust Banks set a $25.00 target price on shares of Carrizo Oil & Gas and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price on shares of Carrizo Oil & Gas in a research note on Friday, April 13th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Carrizo Oil & Gas from $45.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 8th. Williams Capital set a $26.00 target price on shares of Carrizo Oil & Gas and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 8th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Carrizo Oil & Gas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.83.

Shares of NASDAQ CRZO traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $28.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 228,087 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,138,062. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.69, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.28. Carrizo Oil & Gas has a 1 year low of $11.10 and a 1 year high of $31.57. The firm has a market cap of $2.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.87 and a beta of 2.20.

Carrizo Oil & Gas (NASDAQ:CRZO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 7th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.15. Carrizo Oil & Gas had a net margin of 9.10% and a return on equity of 48.53%. The business had revenue of $225.28 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $200.88 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.18 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 48.8% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts predict that Carrizo Oil & Gas will post 2.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider S P. Iv Johnson sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.44, for a total value of $195,520.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 239,076 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,843,017.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO John Bradley Fisher sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.85, for a total transaction of $372,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 194,936 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,844,159.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 142,428 shares of company stock worth $3,809,457. 5.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Carrizo Oil & Gas

Carrizo Oil & Gas, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas liquids, and gas from resource plays primarily in the United States. The company holds interests in oil and gas plays, including Eagle Ford Shale in South Texas; and the Delaware Basin in West Texas.

Recommended Story: How Short Selling Works



Receive News & Ratings for Carrizo Oil & Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carrizo Oil & Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.