Carlisle Companies, Inc. (CSL) Shares Sold by Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan

Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan lessened its holdings in shares of Carlisle Companies, Inc. (NYSE:CSL) by 25.3% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 14,280 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 4,830 shares during the quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan’s holdings in Carlisle Companies were worth $1,547,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. LSV Asset Management purchased a new position in Carlisle Companies during the 1st quarter valued at about $104,000. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its holdings in Carlisle Companies by 102.4% during the 1st quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,191 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 50,252 shares during the period. Parametrica Management Ltd purchased a new position in Carlisle Companies during the 1st quarter valued at about $218,000. First National Bank of Omaha purchased a new position in Carlisle Companies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $226,000. Finally, New Amsterdam Partners LLC NY purchased a new position in Carlisle Companies during the 1st quarter valued at about $225,000. Institutional investors own 89.07% of the company’s stock.

In other Carlisle Companies news, insider John E. Berlin sold 15,420 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.50, for a total transaction of $1,626,810.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 43,327 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,570,998.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider John W. Altmeyer sold 11,650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.41, for a total value of $1,251,326.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 184,679 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,836,371.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Carlisle Companies opened at $114.98 on Monday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Carlisle Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $92.09 and a fifty-two week high of $119.21. The company has a current ratio of 3.14, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company has a market cap of $7.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.79, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.84.

Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 24th. The conglomerate reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.01. Carlisle Companies had a return on equity of 12.97% and a net margin of 14.48%. The firm had revenue of $984.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $935.14 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.94 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.2% on a year-over-year basis. analysts expect that Carlisle Companies, Inc. will post 5.85 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CSL. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of Carlisle Companies in a report on Sunday, July 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Carlisle Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Carlisle Companies from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $123.86.

Carlisle Companies Incorporated operates as a diversified manufacturing company. The company's Carlisle Construction Materials segment provides insulation materials; thermoplastic polyolefin, ehtylene propylene diene monomer rubber, and polyvinyl chloride roofing membranes that are used on non-residential low-sloped roofs; roofing accessories, such as flashings, fasteners, sealing tapes, coatings, and waterproofing products; rigid foam insulation panels for roofing applications; and specialty polyurethane products and solutions for various markets and applications.

