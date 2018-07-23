Carl Zeiss Meditec (AFX) Given a €61.00 Price Target at Deutsche Bank

Carl Zeiss Meditec (ETR:AFX) has been given a €61.00 ($71.76) target price by equities research analysts at Deutsche Bank in a report released on Monday. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank’s price objective points to a potential downside of 7.29% from the company’s current price.

AFX has been the subject of a number of other research reports. HSBC set a €55.00 ($64.71) target price on Carl Zeiss Meditec and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 26th. Nord/LB set a €60.00 ($70.59) target price on Carl Zeiss Meditec and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 31st. Commerzbank set a €51.00 ($60.00) target price on Carl Zeiss Meditec and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 21st. Independent Research set a €58.00 ($68.24) target price on Carl Zeiss Meditec and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 16th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €55.00 ($64.71) price target on Carl Zeiss Meditec and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Carl Zeiss Meditec has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €57.33 ($67.45).

Shares of AFX stock opened at €65.80 ($77.41) on Monday. Carl Zeiss Meditec has a 12-month low of €37.53 ($44.15) and a 12-month high of €55.25 ($65.00).

Carl Zeiss Meditec AG operates as a medical technology company in Germany, the United States, Japan, other Europe countries, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Ophthalmic Devices and Microsurgery. The Ophthalmic Devices segment offers optical biometers, ophthalmic surgical microscopes, phacoemulsification/vitrectomy devices, intraocular lenses, and ophthalmic viscoelastic products for the diagnosis and treatment of ophthalmic diseases in the field of cataract and retinal surgery.

