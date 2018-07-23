CARBO Ceramics (CRR) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

CARBO Ceramics (NYSE:CRR) will be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, July 25th. Analysts expect CARBO Ceramics to post earnings of ($0.53) per share for the quarter.

CARBO Ceramics (NYSE:CRR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 26th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.83) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.69) by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $49.37 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.44 million. CARBO Ceramics had a negative net margin of 57.60% and a negative return on equity of 20.33%. The business’s revenue was up 42.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.22) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect CARBO Ceramics to post $-2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

CRR stock opened at $9.41 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.68, a current ratio of 4.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $255.36 million, a P/E ratio of -2.50 and a beta of 1.77. CARBO Ceramics has a 1-year low of $6.05 and a 1-year high of $12.69.

In related news, CEO Gary A. Kolstad bought 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $10.65 per share, for a total transaction of $42,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 385,651 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,107,183.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, insider Gary A. Kolstad bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of $8.49 per share, for a total transaction of $84,900.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders acquired 20,000 shares of company stock worth $180,870 in the last quarter. 15.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $7.00 price objective on CARBO Ceramics and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 2nd. ValuEngine upgraded CARBO Ceramics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Finally, Cowen set a $7.00 price objective on CARBO Ceramics and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.81.

About CARBO Ceramics

CARBO Ceramics Inc, a technology company, provides products and services to the oil and gas, and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Oilfield Technologies and Services, and Environmental Products and Services. The Oilfield Technologies and Services segment manufactures and sells ceramic proppants for use in the hydraulic fracturing of natural gas and oil wells to pressure pumping companies; produces ceramic pellets for use in various industrial technology applications, such as casting and milling; and provides technology to design, build, and optimize the Frac.

