Capital One Financial Corp. (COF) to Post Q3 2018 Earnings of $2.75 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts

Capital One Financial Corp. (NYSE:COF) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group boosted their Q3 2018 earnings per share estimates for Capital One Financial in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, July 20th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Hecht now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $2.75 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $2.46. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Capital One Financial’s Q4 2018 earnings at $2.13 EPS.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on COF. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Capital One Financial from $126.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Capital One Financial in a report on Wednesday, April 25th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Capital One Financial in a report on Tuesday, April 24th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Capital One Financial from $115.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 18th. Finally, Sandler O’Neill set a $113.00 price target on Capital One Financial and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Capital One Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $110.90.

Shares of Capital One Financial opened at $97.23 on Monday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm has a market cap of $47.30 billion, a PE ratio of 12.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. Capital One Financial has a 1 year low of $76.98 and a 1 year high of $106.50.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $3.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.63 by $0.59. The firm had revenue of $7.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.95 billion. Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 10.47% and a net margin of 10.73%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.96 earnings per share.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Capital One Financial in the fourth quarter worth about $252,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 42.5% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 10,065 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,002,000 after buying an additional 3,001 shares during the period. Gotham Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 108.8% in the fourth quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 6,752 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $672,000 after buying an additional 3,518 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 83,296 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,294,000 after buying an additional 5,607 shares during the period. Finally, Algebris UK Ltd raised its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 119.6% in the first quarter. Algebris UK Ltd now owns 218,975 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $20,982,000 after buying an additional 119,261 shares during the period. 88.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Capital One Financial news, insider Kevin S. Borgmann sold 12,214 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.80, for a total value of $1,133,459.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Michael J. Wassmer sold 1,787 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.00, for a total value of $175,126.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 84,045 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,236,410. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 296,183 shares of company stock worth $27,691,372. 1.73% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

