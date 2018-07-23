Capital One Financial Corp. (COF) Holdings Cut by Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH

Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH lessened its position in Capital One Financial Corp. (NYSE:COF) by 89.3% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 6,561 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 54,542 shares during the period. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $612,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Capital One Financial by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,763,273 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,851,916,000 after acquiring an additional 661,251 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Capital One Financial by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 18,151,777 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,739,303,000 after acquiring an additional 1,712,501 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Capital One Financial by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,713,153 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $547,434,000 after acquiring an additional 37,656 shares during the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Capital One Financial by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 4,877,701 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $467,381,000 after acquiring an additional 217,177 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aristotle Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC now owns 3,559,995 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $341,119,000 after purchasing an additional 176,776 shares during the period. 88.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Richard D. Fairbank sold 242,600 shares of Capital One Financial stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.13, for a total transaction of $22,593,338.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,011,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $280,483,159.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Bradford H. Warner sold 4,229 shares of Capital One Financial stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.55, for a total transaction of $391,393.95. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 56,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,203,253.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 296,183 shares of company stock valued at $27,691,372. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

COF has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Capital One Financial in a research report on Tuesday, April 24th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $115.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 18th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Capital One Financial in a research report on Wednesday, April 25th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Capital One Financial in a research report on Tuesday, March 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $114.00 target price for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $133.00 to $126.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Capital One Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.90.

NYSE:COF opened at $97.23 on Monday. Capital One Financial Corp. has a 12 month low of $76.98 and a 12 month high of $106.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.30 billion, a PE ratio of 9.81, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.34.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $3.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.63 by $0.59. Capital One Financial had a net margin of 10.73% and a return on equity of 10.44%. The company had revenue of $7.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.95 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.96 EPS. Capital One Financial’s revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. research analysts forecast that Capital One Financial Corp. will post 10.27 earnings per share for the current year.

About Capital One Financial

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

