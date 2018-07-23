Canaccord Genuity Raises Biogen (BIIB) Price Target to $396.00

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) had its price objective hoisted by equities research analysts at Canaccord Genuity from $335.00 to $396.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock. Canaccord Genuity’s price target indicates a potential upside of 10.40% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on BIIB. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $318.00 price objective on Biogen and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 10th. Credit Suisse Group set a $384.00 price objective on Biogen and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 17th. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $408.00 price objective on shares of Biogen in a research report on Tuesday, April 24th. BidaskClub raised Biogen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 27th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on Biogen from $360.00 to $290.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $362.96.

Biogen opened at $358.71 on Monday, according to MarketBeat.com. Biogen has a 12 month low of $249.17 and a 12 month high of $370.57. The firm has a market cap of $75.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a quick ratio of 2.95, a current ratio of 3.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 24th. The biotechnology company reported $6.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.93 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $3.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.15 billion. Biogen had a return on equity of 37.64% and a net margin of 23.54%. Biogen’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $5.20 EPS. research analysts forecast that Biogen will post 23.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Biogen news, Director Alexander J. Denner bought 48,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 25th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $269.91 per share, with a total value of $12,955,680.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 10,029 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,706,927.39. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BIIB. Rainier Group Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Biogen during the 1st quarter worth approximately $100,000. Point72 Asia Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Biogen during the 1st quarter worth approximately $105,000. Certified Advisory Corp raised its stake in shares of Biogen by 445.2% during the 1st quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 398 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Biogen during the 1st quarter worth approximately $110,000. Finally, Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Biogen during the 1st quarter worth approximately $131,000. 87.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Biogen Company Profile

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for the treatment of neurological and neurodegenerative diseases worldwide. The company offers TECFIDERA, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, ZINBRYTA, and FAMPYRA for the treatment of multiple sclerosis (MS); FUMADERM for the treatment of plaque psoriasis; and SPINRAZA to treat spinal muscular atrophy.

