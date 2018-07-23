Camping World Holdings Inc (CWH) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.02 Per Share

Analysts expect Camping World Holdings Inc (NYSE:CWH) to report earnings of $1.02 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Camping World’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.90 to $1.16. Camping World reported earnings of $0.84 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 21.4%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, August 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Camping World will report full year earnings of $2.79 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.54 to $2.98. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $3.26 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.05 to $3.37. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Camping World.

Camping World (NYSE:CWH) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.01). Camping World had a negative net margin of 0.50% and a positive return on equity of 165.19%. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.38 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms recently commented on CWH. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Camping World from $62.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 9th. ValuEngine upgraded Camping World from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, June 8th. Monness Crespi & Hardt lowered their target price on Camping World from $55.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 9th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Camping World from $52.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Camping World from $52.00 to $35.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.18.

CWH opened at $24.69 on Friday. Camping World has a 12 month low of $18.16 and a 12 month high of $47.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.09, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 1.47. The company has a market capitalization of $2.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 2.14.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 15th were paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 14th. Camping World’s payout ratio is currently 13.97%.

In other news, insider Marcus Lemonis purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $21.29 per share, with a total value of $212,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Kent Dillon Schickli purchased 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $19.96 per share, with a total value of $499,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 37,974 shares in the company, valued at approximately $757,961.04. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 48,000 shares of company stock valued at $997,280. 49.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CWH. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Camping World during the 1st quarter worth $22,782,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Camping World by 62.0% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,510,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,709,000 after acquiring an additional 578,046 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Camping World by 36.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,885,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,344,000 after acquiring an additional 502,212 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Camping World by 78.2% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 804,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,931,000 after acquiring an additional 352,846 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new stake in shares of Camping World during the 1st quarter worth $9,703,000. 44.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Camping World Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a portfolio of services, protection plans, products, and resources for recreational vehicle (RV) owners and camping enthusiasts. The company operates through Consumer Services and Plans, and Retail segments. It provides emergency roadside assistance; property and casualty insurance programs; travel assist programs; extended vehicle service contracts; co-branded credit cards; vehicle financing and refinancing; club memberships; and publications and directories.

