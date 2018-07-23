CAMG Solamere Management LLC Acquires 87,435 Shares of Boeing Co (BA)

CAMG Solamere Management LLC increased its holdings in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) by 1,804.3% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 92,281 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 87,435 shares during the quarter. CAMG Solamere Management LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $1,342,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BA. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Boeing by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 35,515,544 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $10,473,889,000 after purchasing an additional 713,832 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Boeing by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,811,840 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,710,303,000 after purchasing an additional 296,949 shares during the last quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Boeing by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC now owns 3,427,749 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,010,877,000 after purchasing an additional 41,260 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in shares of Boeing by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,216,353 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $653,625,000 after acquiring an additional 82,411 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Boeing by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,960,225 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $642,719,000 after acquiring an additional 30,696 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on BA shares. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $358.00 price objective (down previously from $378.00) on shares of Boeing in a research note on Friday, April 6th. Goldman Sachs Group set a $336.00 price objective on shares of Boeing and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $400.00 price objective on shares of Boeing in a research note on Friday, April 13th. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $415.00 price objective on shares of Boeing in a research note on Tuesday, April 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Boeing from $373.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 16th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Boeing presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $376.51.

In other Boeing news, SVP Heidi B. Capozzi sold 1,132 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $329.84, for a total value of $373,378.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 24,416 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,053,373.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, EVP J Michael Luttig sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $344.13, for a total value of $3,097,170.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 27,878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,593,656.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 12,373 shares of company stock valued at $4,233,094 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BA opened at $354.90 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.07, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.33. Boeing Co has a 1 year low of $209.41 and a 1 year high of $374.48. The stock has a market cap of $206.76 billion, a PE ratio of 29.48, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.41.

Boeing (NYSE:BA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 25th. The aircraft producer reported $3.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.59 by $1.05. Boeing had a return on equity of 3,774.27% and a net margin of 9.63%. The business had revenue of $23.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.22 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.01 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts forecast that Boeing Co will post 14.64 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 10th will be issued a dividend of $1.71 per share. This represents a $6.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 9th. Boeing’s payout ratio is currently 56.81%.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight, and launch systems and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

