Camden Property Trust (CPT) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Buy

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Monday. The brokerage currently has a $101.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target points to a potential upside of 12.26% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Camden Property Trust is one of the largest publicly traded multifamily companies in the United States. Structured as a Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT), the company is engaged in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. “

Get Camden Property Trust alerts:

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Camden Property Trust from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 31st. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Camden Property Trust from $103.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 8th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Camden Property Trust from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 31st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Camden Property Trust currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $92.71.

NYSE:CPT traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $89.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 247,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 574,516. Camden Property Trust has a 1 year low of $78.19 and a 1 year high of $96.39. The firm has a market cap of $8.34 billion, a PE ratio of 19.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by ($0.72). Camden Property Trust had a return on equity of 5.97% and a net margin of 22.03%. The business had revenue of $230.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $230.71 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.09 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. sell-side analysts anticipate that Camden Property Trust will post 4.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Camden Property Trust news, Director William F. Paulsen sold 2,190 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.54, for a total transaction of $198,282.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 14,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,288,746.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO H Malcolm Stewart sold 11,020 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.68, for a total transaction of $999,293.60. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 261,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,715,993.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CPT. Centersquare Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Camden Property Trust during the first quarter valued at about $184,851,000. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Camden Property Trust by 145.5% during the first quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 1,383,057 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $116,426,000 after acquiring an additional 819,745 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Camden Property Trust by 138.9% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 875,619 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $73,710,000 after acquiring an additional 509,066 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its holdings in shares of Camden Property Trust by 618.9% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 235,048 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $19,786,000 after acquiring an additional 202,354 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Camden Property Trust by 13,706.7% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 191,361 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $16,110,000 after acquiring an additional 189,975 shares in the last quarter. 93.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Camden Property Trust Company Profile

Camden Property Trust, an S&P 400 Company, is a real estate company engaged in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. Camden owns interests in and operates 158 properties containing 54,181 apartment homes across the United States.

Further Reading: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Camden Property Trust (CPT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Camden Property Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Camden Property Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.